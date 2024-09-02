Why Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Producer Blames William Shatner For The Film's Failure

Going back to 1966, "Star Trek" co-stars William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy had what was called a "favored nations clause" in their contracts. The clause ensured that whenever one actor got a raise, or perhaps input into a script, the other one would get the same. This was done to comfort two actors who were constantly butting heads as to who the real "star" of "Star Trek" was. The favored nations clause made sure that neither actor could "pull ahead" of the other.

The clauses were still in place by the 1980s, so when Nimoy was hired to direct "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" (1984) and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home" (1986), Shatner was able to pull rank. Thanks to a pay dispute on "Star Trek IV," Shatner could contractually elbow his way into the director's chair for 1989's "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier." Not only that, but Shatner was also allowed to dictate story ideas and write treatments; Shatner has a story-by credit on "Frontier" as well. Patience, dear reader, as we shall describe the story in a moment.

Many will hasten to point out that "The Final Frontier" is often considered the worst of the extant 13 "Star Trek" movies. The script was clumsy, as it was constantly being re-written to placate the cast (the bulk of the film's $33 million budget went to talent). Moreover, the 1988 writers' strike cut into pre-production and Paramount couldn't afford its usual team of visual effects wizards from Industrial Light & Magic, forcing the studio to hire a cheaper technician on the fly. Constant budget cuts also made the film look cheap. There were myriad other production troubles besides.

According to a 1993 interview with Star Trek Explorer Magazine, "Frontier" producer Harve Bennett blames every problem directly on Shatner (who had final story approval). Bennett felt that Shatner's ultimate decision to make a "Star Trek" film about finding the physical location of God (!) was foolhardy. Shatner's decisions, Bennett argued, were bad from the start.