Steven Spielberg And A Star Trek Legend Teamed Up For A Forgotten Sci-Fi Series

In 1989, Steven Spielberg was trying really hard to get into the animation game. He had served as executive producer on films like Don Bluth's "An American Tail" and Robert Zemeckis' "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," steering both of them to great success. He also founded his own animation studio, Amblimation, that year, hoping to continue his track record of making striking, original, and successful animated features. By 1989, though, Spielberg and Bluth had suffered a falling out, and new projects didn't come easily. As a result, Amblimation only ever made three features: "An American Tail: Fievel Goes West," "We're Back! A Dinosaur's Story," and "Balto."

Spielberg has better success on television, overseeing a new wave of animated shows that ushered in a new generation of entertainment. 1990 saw the debut of "Tiny Toon Adventures," a fourth-wall-breaking comedy series featuring a new collection of "kid" counterparts to well-known Warner Bros. characters. That show was popular enough to then warrant the creation of the freewheeling "Animaniacs" in 1993, as well as the masterpiece that is "Freakazoid!" in 1996. Spielberg also oversaw the animated shows "Histeria!" and "Toonsylvania," as well as primetime series like "Family Dog" and the Berkley Breathed "Bloom County" TV special "A Wish For Wings That Work." In terms of animation, Spielberg hit his stride in the '90s. And he's still going; the man is now an executive producer on "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai."

One of the most obscure pieces of ephemera in Spielberg's animated canon, however, is a TV series called "Invasion America," a show that aired on the WB for only 13 episodes in June and July of 1998. "Invasion America," unlike the series listed above, was not a comedy; it was a very serious, steely, angsty sci-fi show about a teenage boy who finds out that he's half alien. Spielberg co-created the series with Harve Bennet, the executive producer behind "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock," and "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home."