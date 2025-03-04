The Steven Spielberg-Produced Cartoon That Comic Book Fans Accused Of Plagiarism

In the early 1990s, Steven Spielberg oversaw a miniature animation renaissance. He assembled a super-team of the industry's strongest talents in the hopes of recreating, in a modern idiom, the slapstick magic of old-world Looney Tunes cartoons. 1990 saw the premiere of "Tiny Toon Adventures," a self-aware show that featured hip-talking 12-year-old counterparts of famed Looney Tunes characters. This, in turn, led to the creation of "Animaniacs," a modern update of the ethos of zany 1930s cartoons, but with its own wicked pace and surreal asides. Spielberg's renaissance then crested in 1995 with the debut of Paul Dini and Bruce Timm's "Freakazoid!" — a relatively short-lived animated superhero spoof that remains one of the better animated series of the 1990s.

Nonsense down to its core, "Freakazoid!" aimed to dismantle the po-faced seriousness of the superhero genre (seriousness that Timm himself contributed to with his acclaimed "Batman: The Animated Series"). Freakazoid was created, in the lore of the show, when a teen nerd named Dexter Douglas was accidentally sucked into the internet (a novelty in 1995), absorbing all the information therein. Because there was no useful information on the internet in 1995, Freakazoid emerged as a blithering clown armed with a cartoon sense of humor and increased distractibility. (He couldn't fly, but he liked to pretend he could.) The series as a whole featured a lot of absurd asides, surreal in-jokes, and oblique pop culture references. Had it come out in a later year, "Freakazoid!" would have been at home on Adult Swim. In 1995, on Kids' WB, however, it was merely ahead of its time.

"Freakazoid!" also, some comic book readers noticed, strongly, strongly resembled Mike Allred's character Madman, who first appeared in Calibre Comics in 1990. Both Freakazoid and Madman had blue skin, wore chest logos with exclamation points on them, and had affected a similar, pop-culture-infused, devil-may-care attitude toward traditional superheroism. Some even felt that "Freakazoid!" resembled Madman to an actionable degree.