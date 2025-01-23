The First Star Trek: Section 31 Reactions Are Brutal

The "Star Trek" franchise was built on the premise of boldly going where no human has gone before, and "Section 31" embodies that mantra and then some. The story takes place way beyond the Federation's reach, in lawless, seedier corners of the universe where nightclub owners consume eyeballs with their martinis and use naughty words. Starfleet characters are also few and far between, and the story centers the action around the sociopathic Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) instead of an admirable hero. So, while the Paramount+ film technically embodies the franchise's desire to explore new terrains, the other elements beg the question: is it really "Star Trek?"

Well, the consensus among most critics is that "Section 31" is "Star Trek" in name only — a movie that's more reminiscent of contemporary action flicks than, well, "Star Trek." As IGN's Jordan Hoffman wrote, "Section 31 will infuriate 'Star Trek' fans and bore everyone else. It is rote and derivative and doesn't even look good." A similar sentiment was shared by Den of Geek's Joe George, who opined that "'Star Trek: Section 31' applies a veneer of 'Trek' references to an ugly, forgettable TV movie."

Those reviews sum up many opinions pertaining to "Section 31," but they aren't the only issues critics had with the film. With that in mind, let's boldly explore some of the other reviews that haven't been kind to director Olatunde Osunsanmi and writer Craig Sweeny's movie.