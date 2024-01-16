Star Trek Beyond Was The 'Toughest Thing' Its Director Ever Had To Do

The arc of the "Star Trek" films released from 2009 to 2016 is an odd one. In 2009, J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" rebooted the film series in a new timeline, depicting a brand new cast of younger actors playing the "Star Trek" characters we all knew and loved but altered thanks to a causality/time travel conceit. That film was a massive hit, repurposing "Star Trek" into a slick, sexy action franchise. Long gone were the days of philosophical intellectualizing and tales of diplomacy. Thousands of nerdy conversations immediately began as to what constituted the "real" version of "Star Trek" and what didn't.

Abrams followed his film in 2012 with "Star Trek Into Darkness," a film that repurposed the character of Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) previously seen in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." That film was also a hit but is generally not as liked as the 2009 film.

It's notable that in 2015, Abrams tackled his first "Star Wars" film, "The Force Awakens." With "Star Wars" back in the public consciousness, audiences no longer needed "Star Trek" to serve as an action-packed stand-in. As such, the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond" wasn't as big a hit as its predecessors, despite being well-written (partly by Simon Pegg) and perfectly decent. "Beyond" was directed by Justin Lin, the experienced action director behind five of the "Fast and Furious" movies, and he did an exemplary job.

Despite his acumen, however, Lin has since revealed that he hated working on "Star Trek Beyond." Indeed, as he explained on an episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, he quit the project on three separate occasions. It was a by-the-seat-of-your-pants affair that Lin doesn't recall with fondness.