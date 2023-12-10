Simon Pegg Turned To Two Diehard Fans For Help Writing Star Trek Beyond

At the beginning of director Justin Lin's 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond," Uhura (Zoe Saldaña) ends her romantic relationship with Spock (Zachary Quinto), leaving him bitter and despondent in his uniquely Vulcan way. As part of their breakup, Uhura attempts to return a necklace to Spock, but he refuses it. Although it belonged to his mother, he insists that Uhura keep it. As it happens, the necklace is made of a rare mineral called Vokaya, a turquoise-like stone only found on the Vulcan homeworld and harmlessly radioactive. Later in the film, the radiation from the Vokaya necklace will allow Spock to locate Uhura on a distant planet after the two had been separated in a starship crash.

"Star Trek Beyond" was written by Doug Jung and by Simon Pegg, who also played Scotty in the film. Pegg has long been a pop culture obsessive and has written a TV series ("Spaced") and a book ("Nerd Do Well") about his various obsessions. Although a "Star Wars" fan first and foremost, Pegg was more than passingly familiar with "Star Trek," and Importantly, conversant in the franchise. He also understood that anything he wrote into his film was going be meticulously recorded by Trekkies everywhere as an official part of the franchise's extant canon. "Beyond" took place in its own parallel continuity, of course, but Pegg seemingly wanted to play fairly with certain details and premises.

When it came to that Vokaya necklace, however, Pegg required some aid. Luckily, he was able to contact Dan Carlson and Harry Doddema, the founders of Memory Alpha. Named after the massive in-universe "Star Trek" library, Memory Alpha is the largest online fan wiki yet constructed for all things "Star Trek."

Speaking to Collider in 2016, Pegg said he asked Carlson and Doddema to name Vokaya.