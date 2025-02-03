Star Trek: Section 31 Broke A Horrible Rotten Tomatoes Record For The Franchise

"Star Trek" hasn't always been on the smoothest of journeys. "The Original Series," the best of "Trek," only lasted three seasons on NBC before the network axed it due to low ratings. Fans were bereft, but they kept the flame burning for a decade (and made do with two seasons of "The Animated Series"), and celebrated when director Robert Wise brought the crew of the Starship Enterprise back for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." But when the movie failed to perform up to Paramount Pictures' box office expectations (grossing $83 million in the United States on a budget of $44 million), the franchise appeared to be on the ropes again.

Fortunately, director Nicholas Meyer came along and righted the starship with the more sensibly budgeted "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan," which grossed $79 million in the U.S. and set the franchise on a profitable course that made "The Next Generation" viable; from there, the franchise has expanded in fascinating, thought-provoking and entertaining ways. Arguably, "Star Trek" has never been in better shape.

This is a good thing because, last week, the Olatunde Osunsanmi-directed, Craig Sweeny-scripted feature film "Star Trek: Section 31" premiered on Paramount+, and, according to the vast majority of critics and Trek fans, did the franchise a grievous disservice. How bad did it go down? Per review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it stands shamefully alone over everything that's boldly come before it.