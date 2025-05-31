The 12 Worst Star Trek Villains Ever, Ranked

"Star Trek" has a villain problem. Since the original series went to air in the fall of 1966, the galaxy-spanning franchise is at its best when sticking to its thoughtful exploration of humanity through an alien lens. What we remember is a series about hope, even when "Deep Space Nine" is brave enough to ask hard questions about colonialism and the lies of utopia. Yet a show with no conflict is a show that isn't going to stay on the air, and occasionally the bridge crew of the Enterprise finds themselves up against someone or something else that isn't going to budge from a militant point of view.

Many of these conflicts give rise to terrific enemies that leave their mark on the franchise, like the cybernetic hivemind of the Borg, or Khan Noonien Singh, who put eugenics and genetic tampering in the spotlight for stories throughout the franchise. But some enemies just can't leave a good impression on us or our Starfleet friends, flailing their way into becoming something else, or something we're better off forgetting. These are the twelve worst villainous encounters, compiled from across countless "Star Trek" stardates, roadbumps on that journey towards strange new worlds.