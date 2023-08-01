The Legacy Of Armus, Star Trek's Cheapest, Scariest, Most Controversial Villain

In the first-season "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Skin of Evil" (April 28, 1988), the shuttlecraft carrying Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) crashes on a seemingly uninhabited alien world called Vagra II. The Enterprise goes to rescue her, but finds that Troi's crashed shuttle is being guarded by a mysterious living puddle of black tar. The tar shapeshifts into a vaguely human form and calls itself Armus (Mart McChesney, voice by Ron Gans), the only inhabitant of this world. Armus is seethingly cruel and takes pleasure in the death and suffering of the people it encounters. It refuses to let Troi go, wanting to torment the Enterprise crew members who have beamed down to gather her.

In one of the most notorious moments in "Star Trek" history, Lieutenant Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) attempts to walk around Armus, and it zaps her with a mysterious psychic blast. Yar is thrown several feet through the air, severely injured. She is beamed back on board and almost immediately pronounced dead. Yar's quick and incidental death is one of the series' more abrupt and shocking scenes.

Yar was given a touching funeral scene at the end of the episode, but many Trekkies, even to this day, feel that Yar's death was jarring and lacked respect. She was merely murdered by a monster-of-the-week. A monster, incidentally, that wouldn't return to the series until the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "The Spy Humongous" (September 16, 2021).

Armus, many also feel, looked absurd. The creature looks more or less like a garbage bag covered in maple syrup. As it so happens, as explained in the 1993 book "Star Trek: The Next Generation: Make-Up FX Journal," the "tar" used to visually realize Armus was made of Metamucil mixed with black printer's ink.