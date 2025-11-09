5 Reasons Why Star Trek's Kelvin Timeline Failed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After years of discussion, it's finally time to say goodbye to the Kelvin timeline, "Star Trek" fans. Granted, it's been almost a decade since we've seen Chris Pine's Captain Kirk on the big screen dating back to 2016's "Star Trek Beyond," but Paramount has made it official: It's moving on.

It was only just reported that Paramount, which has merged with Skydance and is now under new leadership, is working on a new "Star Trek" movie, but it won't involve the Kelvin cast. That ensemble first emerged in the 2009 "Star Trek" reboot film directed by J.J. Abrams, which gave the franchise new life in the broader cultural sphere. But after "Beyond," things got messy, uncertain, and now, this ride is over.

There has been talk of another entry in the Kelvin timeline dating back to 2016, at which point it was first revealed that Chris Hemsworth might return as George Kirk in a version of "Star Trek 4" that was later scrapped. Ever since then, there have been endless discussions, creative shifts, and other distractions that derailed any hope of a continuation. Now, it's simply a thing that could have been rather than a thing that will be.

So, what went wrong, exactly? Why did the Kelvin timeline ultimately fail? We're going to look at some of the biggest reasons why "Star Trek 4" fell apart and why this iteration of the legendary sci-fi franchise is part of its past, rather than its future. Let's get into it.