It Sounds Like The Star Trek Kelvin Timeline Is Truly And Officially Dead

Don't cry because it might be over, smile because it happened ... or something like that. To be entirely fair, this "Star Trek" twist shouldn't come as a massive shock to those of us who've been following this story for nearly a decade now. As much as we wanted the Powers That Be to green light another installment of the movies, the relatively underwhelming box office performance of "Star Trek Beyond" caused Paramount to rethink its entire approach — to the extent that there hasn't been a single theatrical "Star Trek" release in the years since. (The last movie, the straight-to-streaming "Section 31," debuted earlier this year to dismal reviews.) Our last significant update regarding a fourth "Trek" movie came last year, suggesting that one last Kelvin Timeline film could act as a "final chapter" and allow the rebooted cast to sail into the sunset.

That was simply not to be, as we now know, and we're left to scratch our heads over the future of the franchise. The Variety article doesn't mention the status of other projects previously known to be in development, such as the origin story film from "Andor" and "Black Mirror" director Toby Haynes. Could Paramount be interested in another reboot, replacing the last crew with an even younger cast of stars on the rise? Will the studio instead focus more on the television side of things, given the success various "Star Trek" shows have experienced for the last several years? Heck, will David Ellison ring up Quentin Tarantino and give him another shot at his own "Star Trek" pitch?

Whatever happens, at least we have some closure on the movies that audiences seemed to love, bumps and all.