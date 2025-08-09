Simon Pegg Thinks Star Trek 4 May Still Happen, But There's Only One Way To Make It Work

The last theatrically release "Star Trek" movie, Justin Lin's "Star Trek Beyond," was released way back in July of 2016, more than nine years ago. It was the third film in the rebooted Kelvin continuity, which featured a hip, hot new cast playing familiar characters from the original "Star Trek" series. It was successful — it made over $343 million on a $185 million budget — but those numbers were considered a disappointment. The future of "Star Trek" movies was thrown into flux.

The following year, "Star Trek: Discovery" debuted on CBS All Access, marking the return of "Star Trek" to TV for the first time in 12 years, and a proud return to the original, non-Kelvin continuity. CBS All Access, which later became Paramount+, began flooding its service with piles of new "Star Trek" shows — some good, some bad — and the franchise was officially headed in a new direction. In that environment, the future of "Star Trek" movies wasn't just in flux, but seemingly vanishing into a gravitational vortex.

Various "Star Trek 4" movie ideas have been floated over the years, and some were wild. Quentin Tarantino was said to be working on a script. S.J. Clarkson was attached to direct at one point, as was Noah Hawley. A few years ago, it was announced that Paramount was working on a "Star Trek" prequel film, even though "Star Trek" has already had multiple prequels. The prequel, as far as we know, is still on the docket, but it's a separate project from a fourth Kelvin movie, which is still in the "well, we intend to get to that eventually" phase.

Simon Pegg, who played Scotty in the three Kelvin movies and who co-wrote "Star Trek Beyond," still thinks a "Star Trek 4" is possible. He talked about the possibilities at a recent "Star Trek" convention (via Collider), and he even thought of a way to make a new movie function as a drama. In short, he thinks filmmakers should lean into the fact that everyone is a decade older.