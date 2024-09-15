Chris Pine's Star Trek 4 Pitch Is Exactly What The Franchise Needs

Much like "Star Wars," the "Star Trek" franchise has a movie problem. It's found success on TV, but the theatrical feature side of the franchise has been plagued by issues — including the fact that we haven't got a new movie in nearly a decade. While there were rumors and reports of movies that could have been by the likes of Tarantino, nothing official happened — until now, with a prequel movie officially confirmed.

While we don't yet know that much about the plot of the upcoming "Star Trek" movie, at least one former star has an idea of what not to do with the franchise. Speaking at an ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024 panel (via Popverse), Chris Pine addressed the state of the "Star Trek" franchise on the big screen. "I think we should make films that appeal to people who want to see the film," Pine said. "I'm sick of trying to please people who don't want to see what we do." The actor went on to talk about how, in the current era of blockbuster filmmaking, all movies cost an exorbitant amount of money, and the impossible metrics for success that result from those high budgets.

For Pine, the solution is a no-brainer: "I think we just make a much smaller film that's more story-driven, more character-based, there's less s**t exploding, and maybe do it that way."

This is not the first time Pine has offered this sort of opinion, as he's previously talked about his belief that "Star Trek" should not try to compete with Marvel, which no franchise should try to do anyway because it's a recipe for disaster.