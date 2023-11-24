Why Noah Hawley's Star Trek Movie Fell Apart

The arc of the cinematic Kelvin timeline of "Star Trek" is curious and, in retrospect, may only be considered a stop-gap in the franchise until it mustered up the money and the legal wherewithal to usher it back to television. The Kelvin-verse, it should be remembered, arrived into a post-9/11 world, and audiences were in no mood for the usual calm, intellectual, pacifism-and-diplomacy-forward tenets of "Star Trek" as it had been. Righteous, vengeful action was more the public's speed in the '00s, hence why superheroes rose to the top of popular culture during that decade. As such, Paramount put out J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" in 2009, updating the franchise to look and feel more like "Star Wars."

Trek 2009 rebooted the franchise's timeline to depict younger, alternate versions of familiar TV characters from 1966. It also upped the battle and destruction quotient by a sizeable factor. The 2009 film was successful enough to warrant the sequels "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013 and "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016.

By 2016, however, "Star Wars" was rebooted in earnest and the public no longer had a need for a Wars-like Trek.

Since then, a fourth Kelvin-based Trek movie — or any additional Trek movie — has been a massive question mark. Quentin Tarantino was reportedly working on a Trek draft (!), as was S.J. Clarkson ("Madame Web"). In 2019, Noah Hawley ("Lucy in the Sky," the "Fargo" TV series) was hired to write and direct a 14th "Star Trek" movie, but in 2020 that project was put on hiatus. As of this writing, nothing appears to be in motion.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hawley theorized why his Trek never took to the stars. He chalks it up to studio panic.