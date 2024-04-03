Star Trek Is Facing A Fanbase Problem No One's Quite Sure How To Solve

One of the more persistent conversations that has buoyed several decades worth of nerd conversations is the old "Star Trek" vs. "Star Wars" saw. Do you, dear reader, prefer stern diplomacy, mechanically inclined stories, ethical dilemmas, and constant reference to classic literature of the Western Canon? Then "Star Trek" is for you. You may, however, prefer fable-like tales of derring-do, heroic space-bound violence, and archetypal myths of good vs. evil. If you like your sci-fi to have an ancient flavor and fantastical elements out of King Arthur, then you may prefer "Star Wars."

Which one is better? The answer, of course, is "Star Trek." But which one is more successful and widespread? Frustratingly, the answer is "Star Wars." "Star Trek" has long been more successful on TV, telling hour-long morality tales and pushing up against low budgets. It was about multiculturalism and equality. "Star Wars," meanwhile, got its mileage from simple tales of violent victory, massive budgets, and enormous event films that make billions. "Star Trek" may contain enormous ideas, but "Star Wars" is merely enormous.

In an interview with Variety, the makers of "Star Trek" also admitted they find themselves facing a new problem. Not only did they have to acknowledge that they'll never be as huge as their sci-fi cousin, but their fan base is aging out. One can indeed haul old actors out of mothballs and use them to appeal to the 40-to-70-year-old fans who watched "Star Trek" for decades — see: most of "Star Trek: Picard" — but that, it seems, isn't gathering a new generation of Trekkies. Younger viewers, it seems, aren't jumping on board with new "Star Trek" shows, no matter how hip or expensive they are.

And, sadly, the makers of "Star Trek" don't know what to do about that.