Quentin Tarantino Has A Blunt Response About His R-Rated Star Trek Movie

While appearing on Club Random with Bill Maher, Tarantino addressed his potential "Star Trek" movie, and in case you still thought it might happen someday, Tarantino is here to set the record straight. "It's never going to happen," the director said. "There's been so much misinformation about what it was going to be – nothing but misinformation. I live in a special zone and part of my zone is because I'm not on Instagram and Facebook, I'm not creating this constant dialogue with the world with what's going on with my life." Tarantino added: "My point being though, they write it in a show biz magazine and then that gets picked up in 140 pieces because I'm not shutting that down because I'm not connected."

All of this makes it sound like Tarantino is implying folks were just making up info about the project, or at the very least, were operating under inaccurate information. That said, Mark L. Smith has opened about the project in the past, spilling some details along the way. "I wrote a Star Trek with Tarantino, and that was a sci-fi script on which I could have fun and lean into some bigger, broader things," he said at one point.

As to why the movie never came to be, Smith implied (via Collider) it had to do with Tarantino's plan to retire after directing 10 movies. "I remember we were talking, and he goes, 'If I can just wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?' And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk."

I suppose the only person who really knows why the Tarantino "Star Trek" movie never happened is Tarantino himself. Meanwhile, we'll just have to wait and see what his next and potentially final movie may be.