Jonathan Frakes Knows Why Fans Love Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

In 2017, "Star Trek" returned to the small screen after a 12-year hiatus with the debut of "Star Trek: Discovery," a big-budget show with slicker production values than the franchise had ever seen. It debuted on Paramount+ (still called CBS All Access in 2017), and it was to be the first of many new "Star Trek" shows that the streaming service would debut over the next few years. It was followed by "Short Treks," "Star Trek: Picard," "Star Trek: Lower Decks," and "Star Trek: Prodigy." The original U.S.S. Enterprise would also make a guest appearance in the second season of "Discovery," inspiring an Enterprise-set spinoff called "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Paramount+ also recently debuted the TV movie "Star Trek: Section 31."

Despite the glut of "Star Trek," however, fans weren't always on board. Some old-school Trekkies didn't like the new violent tone of "Discovery," as it didn't quite match the dry, diplomatic, and technical aspects of the older Trek shows. "Discovery" and "Picard" have been especially lambasted, and they have inspired many heated debates among Trekkies as to what makes good "Star Trek." As of this writing, however, all of the above shows have been canceled except for "Strange New Worlds."

However heated the debates became, it was generally agreed that "Lower Decks" and "Strange New Worlds" were "the good ones" of the streaming era. Both benefited greatly from a traditional story-of-the-week structure, eschewing modern TV's habits toward season-long story arcs. "Strange New Worlds" was episodic, took place on the familiar U.S.S. Enterprise, and feature a raft of legacy characters, led by Captain Pike (Anson Mount).

Prolific "Star Trek" actor and director Jonathan Frakes, who played Commander Riker on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," seems to know why the series is favored over the other shows of the Paramount+ era. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, he cited the show's episodic structure as the primary reason for its success.