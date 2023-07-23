The Title Of The Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks Crossover Episode Has A Hilarious Origin

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

In the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "No Small Parts" (October 8, 2020), the characters make a cute reference that served as a wink to the Trekkies watching.

"Lower Decks" is, of course, replete with references, and often goes well out of its way to incorporate ultra-obscure "Star Trek" nods that only deep-cut nerds would spot. It helps that the characters on "Lower Decks" are intimately familiar with Starfleet history, and are armed with the same kind of Trek-nerd knowledge possessed by the audience. As such, when the ensigns on the U.S.S. Cerritos look back to the "Star Trek" events from 120 years prior — Kirk's time — they refer to it as "the TOS era." What does "TOS" stand for? "Those old scientists," one of them explains.

Of course, Trekkies gave a hearty chuckle, as "Star Trek: TOS" is common shorthand when writing about the 1966 "Star Trek" series. For many Trekkies, "TOS" stands for "the original series." Along that line, TNG is used for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," DS9 for "Deep Space Nine," VOY for "Voyager," ENT for "Enterprise," SNW for "Strange New Worlds," LD for "Lower Decks," and PIC for "Picard." Frustratingly, "Star Trek: Prodigy" doesn't seem to have a similar abbreviation. And, yes, without a hint of self-awareness "Star Trek: Discovery" is sometimes referred to as STD. Each of the "Star Trek" movies has shorthand as well, but we won't get into that here.

The "those old scientists" gag carried over onto the title of the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which is a crossover with "Lower Decks." The characters from the latter are thrown back in time 120 years to meet characters from the former. They finally get to meet Those Old Scientists.