How Much Money Each Star Wars Movie Made For Disney

"Star Wars" is one of the biggest franchises on the planet and it pretty much has been ever since George Lucas introduced us to a galaxy far, far away back in 1977. This was decades before Hollywood would become utterly obsessed with franchises, but that's another conversation entirely. For the last decade and change, this particular franchise has been in the hands of Disney since its purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. Has it been a good investment? Yes, and we now have some numbers to back that up.

The folks at Forbes recently ran the numbers to determine how much money Disney has made from each of the "Star Wars" movies the studio has released, beginning with "The Force Awakens" in 2015. It should be noted that this isn't hailing directly from Disney's accounting department, so these numbers shouldn't be taken as gospel, but they do offer some idea of how well the franchise has performed over the last decade. With that said, here's how it shakes out...

1. "The Force Awakens" – $500.2 million profit

2. "The Last Jedi" – $324 million profit

3. "Rogue One" – $258.4 million profit

4. "The Rise of Skywalker" – $48.3 million profit

5. "Solo" A Star Wars Story" – $103.3 million loss

It should come as little surprise that director J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" came out on top as the movie made $2.07 billion at the box office worldwide, including a record $936.6 million domestically. It was an unrivaled pop culture phenomenon at the time. Of the five "Star Wars" movies released by Disney, only one of them lost money — 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" was a financial disaster.

"Solo" bombed because its budget ballooned after directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired well into production. So, when it only made $393 million globally against a $300 million budget, the numbers just didn't add up.