Disney Spent Nearly $600 Million Making The Most Divisive Star Wars Movie - Was It Worth It?

Although it came out nearly six years ago, we've only just learned how much money Disney spent making 2019's "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." While the original estimated budget for the "Star Wars" trilogy capper was in the $275 million range (which is still an eye-popping amount of money), it turns out the cost was actually much, much higher.

A report from Forbes has revealed that Disney spent nearly $600 million making the intensely divisive "Rise of Skywalker." However, the actual budget was lower than that, relatively speaking. Per the report, the gross spending by Disney was $593.7 million. But that was before tax credits from the U.K. kicked in. That's where things get interesting.

Disney was ultimately reimbursed $103.8 million in tax credits from the U.K. government, bringing the net budget to $489.9 million. Assuming that's accurate, "Rise of Skywalker" is, indeed, one of the most expensive movies ever made, right alongside director J.J. Abrams' "Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens" ($447 million) and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" ($465 million). Again, assuming those numbers are accurate.

Studios go out of their way to hide budgets from the public. It's easier to do in the U.S. since they're generally folded into a company's total expenses for an individual quarter, as opposed to an individual basis. However, to get these coveted U.K. tax credits, everything must be documented. Hence, studios set up companies for each production, allowing them to do precisely that. The reports are then revealed, slowly but surely.

That's where we get this utterly absurd price tag for "Rise of Skywalker." Granted, franchise budgets have been spiraling out of control for years now, but this is egregious even in an era where we hardly bat at an eye at a $200 million budget.