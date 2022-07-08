Chris Hemsworth Is Still Holding Out For Another J.J. Abrams Star Trek

Before he was Thor, Kevin in "Ghostbusters," or even himself in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot," Chris Hemsworth played James Kirk's father, George Kirk, in J.J. Abrams' 2009 "Star Trek" movie. It's a weird film to look back on now, so far as Hemsworth's screen time goes. He's only in it for 10 minutes before he dies, with George's heroic sacrifice of his life and space vessel, the USS Kelvin, giving the "Kelvin Timeline" its name in "Star Trek" lore. His death would probably come as an even greater shock to someone watching the film for the first time in 2022, assuming a famous face like Hemsworth would be sticking around much longer.

Right before the third film set in the Kelvin Timeline, "Star Trek Beyond," hit theaters in 2016, it was announced Hemsworth would be reprising his role as George Kirk for the sequel. The obvious question of how his character would return aside (something to do with time travel or alternate timelines, no doubt), one could see the logic in bringing Hemsworth back. Not only was he a much bigger name by that point, but he'd also wrung every drop of pathos he could get out of the prologue to Abrams' 2009 reboot. Plus, a setup where Chris Pine's James Kirk finally gets to meet his father sets the stage for all sorts of deep-felt emotional drama.

Ultimately, that untitled version of "Star Trek 4" never came to pass for reasons that include "Beyond" under-performing at the box office and, according to Hemsworth, his concerns about the quality of the script. However, in a video interview with Vanity Fair where he breaks down his career so far, the actor made it clear he's still open to taking a trip back to the "Star Trek" universe.