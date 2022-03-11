Chris Pine Reveals How The Star Trek 4 Cast Reacted To The Movie's Announcement

As the Trekkies of the world are no doubt aware, Paramount initially set out to work on a fourth movie set in the Kelvin timeline shortly before the third film, "Star Trek Beyond," hit theaters in 2016. The original plan was to bring back Chis Hemsworth as James Kirk's father, George Kirk, who had perished in the prologue to Abrams' "Star Trek." Progress slowed after "Beyond" underperformed at the box office, but the movie showed new signs of life when S.J. Clarkson ("Jessica Jones") signed on to direct in 2018. In the end, though, that iteration of "Star Trek 4" fell apart after Pine and Hemsworth ended their talks, with the "Thor" actor later claiming it had less to do with salary (as was reported at the time) and more to do with him being unhappy with the script.

After considering ideas for different "Star Trek" movies from Quentin Tarantino and Noah Hawley, Paramount got the ball rolling on a new iteration of "Star Trek 4." The film has "WandaVision" alum Matt Shakman directing a script by Josh Friedman ("Terminator: Dark Fate") and Cameron Squires ("WandaVision"), based on an earlier draft by Lindsey Beer ("The Magic Order") and Geneva Robertson-Dworet ("Captain Marvel"). Pine, for his part, told Variety he has yet to see the script for himself, adding that he's wary but hopeful the movie will come together this time:

"I don't trust anybody, but I'm excited. I love the story. I love 'Star Trek.' I love my people."

"Star Trek 4" (official title TBA) is scheduled to reach theaters on December 22, 2023.