Famke Janssen's Star Trek Episode Had Three Alternate Endings Fans Never Got To See

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Perfect Mate," the U.S.S. Enterprise-D is tasked with transporting a Kriosian ambassador (Tim O'Conner) to an arranged peace ceremony with a species called the Valtians. As a peace offering, the Kriosians aim to deliver a mysterious, eight-foot pod to the Valtians. Thanks to the meddling of some traveling Ferengi, the pod is cracked open, revealing Kamala (Famke Janssen) to have been sealed inside. Kamala was roped into an arranged marriage with the Valtian ambassador, a humanoid gift to "sweeten the deal." She was being transported in stasis.

The reason for her stasis quickly becomes clear. Kamala is an "empathic metamorph," meaning she can sense the desires of the men in her vicinity and alter her personality to match what they might be attracted to. She also produces clouds of powerful pheromones, driving men wild with lust. Having her wander the halls of the Enterprise is a dangerous proposition. Attentive readers might be able to predict that Kamala ends up bonding with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart). Indeed, she "imprints" on Picard, meaning she'll have to painfully leave the captain to marry an ambassador she will never come to love. It's tragic. Janssen gives a good performance, playing Kamala as effortlessly seductive, but still possessed of ambitions and agency of her own.

In the book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, "Mate" co-writer Michael Piller revealed that the episode had multiple endings. Piller recalled three endings beyond the one that made the final cut, and that two separate endings were shot. It seems that Kamala's fate was tinkered with a lot during production, and in certain endings, she ended up with someone other than the Valtian ambassador.