Why Star Trek's Gates McFadden Struggled With Gene Roddenberry's Work

In many ways, "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry was a very progressive thinker. His hit TV series depicted a future wherein humanity had outgrown concepts like prejudice, war, and greed, and it stood as an open criticism of Cold War politics, corporate malfeasance, and the damage the religious right was doing to the country. Roddenberry pictured a semi-idealized future without want, and posited that humans would eventually come to embrace intellect, diplomacy, open-mindedness, and a benevolent — not a warlike — relationship with technology.

When it came to sex and women, however, Roddenberry was perhaps a little less philosophically graceful. He famously had multiple affairs and long-term girlfriends while he was married, and oversaw multiple "Star Trek" episodes that were, more or less, sexual fantasies for him. He was a free love advocate, often speaking crassly about the importance of sex in his life. In the book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, writer Tracy Tormé recalls a shocking phone call he had with Roddenberry about what "pleasure" was. Basically, it was a rant about the importance of his own orgasms. Roddenberry's language was far more ... colorful.

Roddenberry's regressive sexual politics were, naturally, noticed by the cast of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," mainly by Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher on the show. In a video interview with "Jake's Takes," McFadden noted that she would love to have asked Roddenberry about the way women were written on the latest season of "Star Trek: Picard," particularly how they would compare to Gene's views of them. McFadden loved Roddenberry's idealized future but felt he had a long way to go in his respect for female characters.