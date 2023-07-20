Ricky Gervais Almost Played Simon Pegg's Character In The Mission: Impossible Franchise

For film geeks, no one can ever replace actor Simon Pegg, but Ricky Gervais almost did. After the undeniable success of John Woo's pompous slow-motion action opera "Mission: Impossible II," Paramount Pictures wanted to keep the sequel machine rolling but star Tom Cruise struggled to find the right director and story for a third entry. From 2002 to 2004, David Fincher and Joe Carnahan were both attached to direct, and Hollywood notables such as Scarlett Johansson, Carrie Anne-Moss, and Kenneth Branagh were also in serious talks to co-star alongside Cruise.

In one of those iterations, Gervais was reportedly set to play CIA technician Benji Dunn in "Mission: Impossible III" after a chance meeting with Cruise at the Golden Globe awards. "I know the director well and he said, 'Do you want a part?'" Gervais told the Daily Mirror (via UPI). "I just replied, 'Yeah, that will be great.'" At the time, Gervais was following up the UK version of "The Office" with "Extras," a surprisingly touching series about a struggling actor that regularly featured A-list talent in often hilarious cameos. Cruise never wound up making an appearance in "Extras," and Gervais eventually wound up exiting the project due to a scheduling conflict with Christopher Guest's scathing critique of Hollywood's awards season, "For Your Consideration."

Once Gervais dropped out to appear in "For Your Consideration" alongside one of his comedy idols, it left the door open for Pegg to step in to become a major part of the franchise over the next 20 years.