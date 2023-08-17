Joining Star Wars And Playing Ahsoka Required An Entire Lifestyle Shift For Rosario Dawson

It ain't easy being a Jedi. On the plus side, you gain the ability to basically move things with your mind and wield a bomb-ass lightsaber. On the other hand, you're not allowed to have sex, and forming romantic or familial bonds is not strictly forbidden, but still kind of a no-no. Grieving's sort of frowned upon, too, even when it concerns the death of your Padawan or losing a student to the dark side. Is it any wonder Luke Skywalker ultimately wound up as a cantankerous old hermit chugging green milk on Ahch-To?

Leaving the Jedi Order is no small thing either, as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, learned when she did just that during the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Despite the culture shock of going from living as a space monk her entire life to having to make ends meet working the "Star Wars" gig economy (which, as "The Mandalorian" has taught us, is even more treacherous than our own), our girl "Snips" eventually found her footing, even joining the Rebellion along the way. Her journey was far from easy, though. It's something Rosario Dawson took to heart while preparing to play the character in the live-action "Mandalorian" spinoff (and, in a sense, "Star Wars Rebels" sequel series) "Ahsoka."

Speaking with io9, Dawson said she trained "two hours a day, seven days a week" in the lead-up to production on the show, only to spend as many as "seven to 12 hours" filming fight scenes some days. "But I loved that because that's who Ahsoka is. It's her!" she added. "Every fiber of her being is on the line at every given moment, so it felt really good to have that strength. It was this amazing mental, emotional, physical experience."