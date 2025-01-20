A Mission: Impossible Star Rejected The Role Of Star Trek's Spock

Ask any actor to name a performance that made them want to become an actor, and you'll get people citing the monumental likes of Marlon Brando in "A Streetcar Named Desire," Meryl Streep in "Sophie's Choice" or Denzel Washington in "Malcolm X" — big, deep-tissue dives that require thespians to use just about every part of their instrument. They want to leave audiences weeping and cheering as they capture the full range of the human experience. They do not want to play, say, a monotone android whose sole function in the plot is to provide the occasional information dump. This would leave them with nothing of interest to do, and, most likely, little to add to their reel.

So, when Gene Roddenberry began casting the pilot for "Star Trek" in 1964, he probably didn't have actors knocking down his door to play the Vulcan First Officer Spock, whose adherence to logic and paucity of emotion seemed like a dull assignment next to the impulsive Captain James T. Kirk and the crabby medical officer Leonard "Bones" McCoy. Obviously, no one knew at the time how the character would be developed, nor could they have predicted the show's profound pop cultural impact, so this isn't a case of nearly every Hollywood leading man turning down John McClane in "Die Hard" before 20th Century Fox threw an unprecedented $5 million at television star Bruce Willis. They really only had the pilot script to go on.

And this is why one up-and-coming actor turned down the iconic role to co-star in "Mission: Impossible."