Why Famke Janssen Turned Down The Role Of Jadzia Dax In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

"Star Trek" is notoriously good to its actors. If a hard-working performer gets a small gig in one episode of "Star Trek," it becomes incredibly likely they'll be invited back for another. Armin Shimerman, for instance, played a talking treasure chest and a random Ferengi character on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" years before he was offered the main role of Quark on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Likewise, Tim Russ played a terrorist on the "Next Generation" episode "Starship Mine" (March 29, 1993) before he became Tuvok on "Star Trek: Voyager." There are dozens of other examples. Once you're in the "Star Trek" family, you'll be a part of it for life.

According to the book "Star Trek: The Next Generation 365," by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, actress Famke Janssen was offered a venerated spot in the Trek family ... that she turned down. Janssen appeared in the episode "The Perfect Mate" (April 27, 1992) as Kamala, a woman specially trained and genetically equipped to be irresistible to men. Her character was betrothed to a diplomat, a gift meant to ensure peace between two warring alien worlds. Kamala was to "imprint" on her eventual groom, becoming his perfect mate, but a complex set of circumstances had her imprinting on Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) instead. She left the episode marrying a man she could never love.

Around the same time "The Perfect Mate" was filming, Paramount began pre-production on "Deep Space Nine." Show creators Rick Berman and Michael Piller had already invented a character named Jadzia Dax, a young woman implanted with a long-lived symbiont that carried multiple lifetimes of memories from its previous hosts. Janssen was offered the role of Dax, but she refused, wanting to work on her film career instead.