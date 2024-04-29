How Star Trek: First Contact Found A Replacement For Glenn Corbett's Zefram Cochrane

In Jonathan Frakes' 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact," the U.S.S. Enterprise travels back in time to the year 2063, the year humanity first invented faster-than-light travel and, almost immediately thereafter, made first contact with an alien species. By "Star Trek" lore, the maiden voyage of the Phoenix, the very first warp-capable ship, caught the attention of a passing Vulcan vessel, causing them to change course, land on Earth, and shake hands with humans. It was the franchise's "Welcome to the neighborhood" moment. It also started a massive utopian rebuilding of Earth, as it had just survived several devastating wars. By "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry's estimation, Earth had to almost destroy itself to have a "moment of clarity." After that, the technological, post-war, post-scarcity, post-capitalist utopia could begin.

The inventor of warp drive was Zefram Cochrane, who fashioned his ship out of a disused bomb casing. In "First Contact," Cochrane was portrayed by James Cromwell as an irascible drunk who only aims to invent warp engines as a way of making money and retiring to a remote island filled with naked women. He's a humorous figure who, after talking to the Enterprise crew from the future, appreciates the magnitude of his discovery.

"First Contact" was not the first time Cochrane appeared on "Star Trek." In the original series episode "Metamorphosis" (November 10, 1967), the character was unexpectedly discovered on a distant planet, somehow alive a century after he would have died of old age. It seems he was granted eternal life by an ineffable energy being. In "Metamorphosis," Cochrane was played by Glenn Corbett.

According to a 2021 article by The Hollywood Reporter, the makers of "First Contact" needed someone very unlike the matinee-idol-handsome Corbett, as this Cochrane was going to be unrefined and unenlightened. Cromwell was their man.