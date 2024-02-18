Why The Studio Pushed Back On Ro Laren's Return In Star Trek: Picard

Ensign Ro Laren (Michelle Forbes) first appeared in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Ensign Ro" (October 7, 1991), and she introduced an interesting character dynamic to the series. Whereas most of the characters on "Next Generation" were wholly devoted to Starfleet principals and unwaveringly loyal to Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), Ensign Ro felt that Starfleet frequently let suffering go unacknowledged. She was combative and disobedient as a result, often openly defying her captain and responding to diplomatic solutions with belligerence.

Forbes' performance was so assured and defiant, however, that Ro's disobedience never felt impulsive or immature. Her reactions were organic and principled, revealing a hardened but understandable heart. Ro only appeared in eight episodes of "Next Generation," but she was always welcome to shake up the system and offer metaphorical headbutts to her commanding officers.

Ro's final "Next Generation" episode was "Preemptive Strike" (May 16, 1994) wherein she found herself sympathizing with a group of anti-Starfleet Maquis separatists that she was assigned to infiltrate. She ended up leaving Starfleet behind to join the Maquis and to fight the Federation's neglect. This was disappointing to Captain Picard who felt she was slowly approaching loyalty to Starfleet. As far as Picard knew, that was going to be the last of her.

Ro, however, returned for the "Star Trek: Picard" episode "Imposters" (March 16, 2023). In that episode, she was back in Starfleet, now a Commander, and investigating a potential Changeling infiltration in Starfleet. Her reunion with Picard — now over 100 years old — was spiky at best, and a lot of old resentments flared up.

According to an interview with Collider, "Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas had to push Paramount pretty hard to get Ro back on Trek. It seems Paramount was afraid viewers wouldn't know who she was.