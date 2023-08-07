The Sprawling History Of Star Trek's Ro Laren Gets A Little Complicated

In the fifth season of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the showrunners introduced a new regular character named Ensign Ro Laren. Ro (an excellent Michelle Forbes) was a Bajoran, a species whose planet has been militarily occupied by the wicked Cardassians for generations. Bajorans had long since turned to rebellious terrorism to fight back. Since neither world was a member of the Federation, no Starfleet vessels interfered. When the Enterprise was assigned to find a Bajoran terrorist named Orta (Jeffrey Hayegna), Ensign Ro was assigned to assist.

Immediately, Ro was a fascinating character. She belonged to Starfleet but hated authority, often defying Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and expressing open annoyance with his orders. She possessed a great deal of agency, upsetting the traditional Starfleet chain of command. She also was, it is eventually revealed, on a secret mission from an admiral above Picard's head. In a mannered, propriety-driven world like "Star Trek," a willful free agent stands as a challenge to everyone's most basic ideals. Ro Laren points out that Starfleet isn't always a rosy, functional organization, and that immoral war acts can still happen with Starfleet in the world. The relationship between Ro and Picard is one of the more fascinating in the series.

At the end of her debut episode — called, fittingly enough, "Ensign Ro" (October 7, 1991) — she was able to provide aid to Orta and his team of terrorists, knowing that Starfleet was being used as a pawn in a larger game. The Cardassians, it seems, needed help in tracking down someone they defined as a war criminal and kind of hoodwinked Starfleet into helping. Ro went out of bounds on several occasions but ultimately learned to trust Picard. That didn't mean, however, that they liked each other.