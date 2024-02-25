Michelle Forbes Completely Changed Star Trek: DS9 By Refusing To Return As Ro Laren

The premise for "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" is a little complex for the non-Trekkie, but ripe for drama when one delves in.

The titular station, Deep Space Nine, was in orbit around the non-Federation world of Bajor. For the past several decades, Bajor had been militarily occupied by the Nazi-like Cardassians, a species that regularly enslaved and mass-murdered Bajoran citizens. At the outset of the series, the Cardassian occupation had just ended, and Bajor inherited their disused station. In order to aid the Bajoran restoration, Starfleet was assigned to run Deep Space Nine and to oversee the rebuilding of Bajor's government (which was already tilting dangerously close to a corrupt theocracy).

Commander Sisko (Avery Brooks) was the Starfleet officer put in charge of the broken-down DS9 and his first officer was the haughty former Bajoran resistance fighter, Major Kira (Nana Visitor). "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was unique in that it wasn't about the peerless utopia of previous "Star Trek" shows. It was about what happens when idealists in Starfleet are forced to consistently butt heads with war-mongering individuals, suffering individuals, religious individuals, and capitalists.

In order to "bridge the gap" between "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine" (which ran concurrently for two years), the showrunners wanted to include some familiar faces. Chief O'Brien (Colm Meany) was ported over from the former series. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, "Deep Space Nine" co-creator Michael Piller said that the Bajoran "NextGen" character Ro Laren (Michelle Forbes) was also originally intended to join the new cast.

It wasn't until Forbes refused to reprise Ro that Major Kira would have to be invented.