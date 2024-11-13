Zoe Saldaña Has One Condition To Return To The Sci-Fi Genre

It's a pretty impressive feat for an actor to be able say that they've contributed to three of the biggest movies in box-office history, but it's a claim that has certainly come at a cost for Zoe Saldaña. The star of "Lioness" and Netflix's "Emilia Pérez" was recently asked about her lucky streak stint in franchise films that saw her as Neytiri in James Cameron's "Avatar" movies as well as Gamora in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies along with "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." When asked if she'd ever go back to those kinds of roles, the former Guardian gave one stipulation on returning to that kind of world.

"I can't ever say that I won't ever go to space," Saldaña told Vanity Fair, having also played Uhura in the rebooted "Star Trek" franchise. "I love being in space. I would like to just be a human in space. I don't see myself going through the three to four hours every morning of makeup." The lengthy process of transforming into a non-human character has certainly been a test for some stars, with Jim Carrey reportedly becoming so frustrated with the process when he played "The Grinch" that a brilliant make-up artist resorted to therapy after filming. Thankfully, there's been no reports of Saldaña struggling to that degree, but the star's concerns about how the process could have potentially impacted her health are understandable.