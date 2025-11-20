One Thing Sets Oscar Isaac's Victor Frankenstein Apart From All Previous Versions

It's nothing new to suggest that Victor Frankenstein, the titular doctor at the heart of Mary Shelley's 1818 Gothic novel "Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus," is the real monster in the story, and yet no adaptation seems to have fully contended with that idea — until now. In Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein," Victor (Oscar Isaac) is a toxic and self-centered man-child with enormous daddy issues who sips milk and sulks with abandon, and he's by far the most plainly villainous version of the doctor to date. There isn't a shred of sympathy for Victor in the film, and while we could argue until the end of time about what Shelley actually thought about her troubled protagonist, del Toro's take cuts to the core of the character and elaborates on the themes Shelley set into motion.

It's understandable that creatives have identified with Victor Frankenstein throughout the years, with most adaptations seeming to paint him as a tragic hero. After all, what creative can't relate to the insatiable drive to make something? In these adaptations, he's an unconventional genius whose greatest flaw is his obsession, but there still seems to be an appreciation for his passion and mind. Even in Kenneth Branagh's 1994 film "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein," which hews closest to Shelley's actual text than any other adaptation, Victor (Branagh) does a number of frustrating things but is never held to account for any of them (save for the final comeuppance courtesy of his creation), likely in part because Branagh was too close to the character himself as an actor and director. By making Victor the true villain of "Frankenstein" and refusing to give him leeway for his actions, del Toro has helped cinema to finally do Shelley justice.