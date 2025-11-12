Why Frankenstein's Ending Has People So Angry (And Why They're Wrong)

This article contains spoilers for "Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein."

Guillermo del Toro's film adaptation of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" is, perhaps curiously, time-shifted forward from the events of the original novel. Shelley's book was famously written as part of a friendly horror story competition between Shelley, her husband Percy, their friend Lord Byron, and a mutual onlooker, John Polidori, in 1816. "Frankenstein" was published in 1818, marking what many consider the first modern science fiction story.

Del Toro's movie, however, is set mostly in the 1850s, a few years after Mary's death. Percy, for the record, passed in 1822, Byron in 1824, and Polidori in 1821. Del Toro's movie likely included this time shift merely to include a scene wherein the Monster (Jacob Elordi) taught himself how to read by delving into the complete works of Percy Shelley. It might have been a little too precious to include a scene of the Monster reading Mary's own works, so del Toro did the next best thing. Of course, the time shift and inclusion of Percy Shelley in dialogue imply that "Frankenstein" takes place in a world where "Frankenstein" was already written. One might think that Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) would have been a little more cautious in his cavalier monster-making, as "The Modern Prometheus" was available for purchase.

"Frankenstein" also ends with an on-screen quote from Lord Byron, leading some critics to screw up their faces in disapproval. Why include a quote from Byron — Mary's husband's friend — rather than Mary Shelley herself? "Frankenstein," after all, was her story, not Byron's. Of course, when we start to examine Byron in comparison to the characters in "Frankenstein," the quote makes perfect sense.

After all, Mary might have been modeling the vain and egocentric Dr. Frankenstein off of the broody, obnoxious Byron anyway.