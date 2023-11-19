A Clueless Patrick Stewart Turned To His Kids To Learn About Star Trek

In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Patrick Stewart stresses multiple times that he was not the least bit familiar with "Star Trek" before being approached to play Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." He tells a story of being in Los Angeles for a gig in 1986 — he was to read Shakespearean dialogue while a colleague gave a lecture on the Bard's text — expecting nothing more than $100 and a dinner at T.G.I.Friday's in exchange. After the gig, however, he was contacted by a producer about a meeting with Gene Roddenberry ... a name that was completely alien to Stewart. At that point, he admitted, "Star Trek" was something other people in his home once watched in the background while he passed through the room on his way to more important theater gigs.

The story went that Gene Roddenberry actually didn't want Stewart for the role, but that the actor remained at the top of multiple casting directors' lists as "Star Trek: The Next Generation" came together. It wouldn't be until early in 1987 that Stewart would sign his contract and begin to prepare for his role.

Even then, however, Stewart knew nothing about "Star Trek," other than it was a massive commercial enterprise (pun intended) that he was to become involved in. Stewart had to turn to his children Daniel (about 20 at the time) and Sophie (about 15) to explain everything he might need to know about Roddenberry's sci-fi franchise before filming began in just a few months' time. He was told about the original series, about the show's syndication throughout the '70s, and how it had become a global phenomenon. The way Stewart saw it, after his kids' explanation, "We were the next phase of Gene's globe-conquering plan."