Star Trek's New Animated Shorts Bring Back The Characters Fans Have Been Missing

The latest "Star Trek" animated series, "Very Short Treks," attempts to honor — or at least revisit and poke fun at — arguably the most underrated series in the nearly 60-year-old franchise. "Star Trek: The Animated Series" was a two-season Saturday morning cartoon show starring most of the original cast and written by many of the original writers, which filled in the gaps left in the historical records after the Enterprise's five-year mission got cut short by CBS.

While "Star Trek: The Animated Series" could be a little hit-and-miss (just like every other "Trek" show) it expanded on the original series in crucial ways. The animation was limited, but there was no longer any need to hold back on ambitious creatures and concepts due to budgetary concerns. So the cartoon featured an array of bizarre worlds and life forms that had never been possible on the show before and have rarely been explored since. "The Animated Series" also introduced the concept of a holodeck for the very first time, and featured some of the first sequels in the series, with characters revisiting important planets and story elements from classic episodes like "The City on the Edge of Forever," "The Trouble with Tribbles," and even "Shore Leave."

And not for nothing, but the first "Star Trek" series to ever win an Emmy Award was this short-lived animated 1970s show, so have some damn respect is all I'm saying here.

But what "Very Short Treks" has reminded us "Animated Series" fans — and perhaps introduced to new generations who are, probably, less familiar with the show — is that in addition to the live-action crew members, the original "Star Trek" cartoon also introduced new regular characters into the franchise's canon. And although a lot of the modern "Trek" shows take place in roughly the same era as "The Animated Series," those characters have been, tragically, almost completely ignored for 50 whole years.