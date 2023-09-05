Star Trek: Very Short Treks Will Bring Bite-Sized, Animated Stories To Star Trek Day

"Star Trek" sure knows how to celebrate in style. Star Trek Day usually tends to be a huge deal, but this year has all the makings of a can't-miss event for Trekkies both old and new. We recently brought you the news of all the planned festivities and how to enjoy them either online or even in person, but that's not all that this venerated franchise has hidden up its sleeve. Today, there's been another noteworthy announcement that will cater specifically to fans of the classic, bizarre, and oh-so-entertaining "The Animated Series." We've known that "Star Trek" would be marking September 8, 2023 on the calendar as the 50th anniversary of the animated cartoon, but here's one more added wrinkle to the celebration.

Paramount has officially revealed that the first of five total "very Short Treks" will premiere on this year's Star Trek Day, which will pay homage to the franchise's animated roots while bringing together several beloved "Trek" actors to reprise their famous roles — in animated form, of course. In addition to Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Doug Jones as Saru, and Armin Shimerman as the fan-favorite Ferengi Quark, the new voice cast for these (very) Short Treks will also include Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Charles "Trip" Tucker III, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi, and the great George Takei as Sulu.

In addition to a new trailer for these "very Short Treks," the studio also announced new details for an upcoming comic book, as well.