Star Trek Day Is Coming! Here Are The Details For This Year's Celebration
Ah, September: the month when the leaves start changing, students head back to school, and the world celebrates the anniversary of one of the most beloved franchises of all time. Star Trek Day is once again almost upon us, and this year's celebration includes a TV special, a prime-time re-airing of the newest "Trek" classic, and free theatrical screenings of select "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episodes.
September 8, 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek: The Animated Series," a strange and sometimes silly saga that ushered in a new era of creativity for the then-still-young franchise. In honor of animated Trek's semicentennial, this year's Star Trek Day will have a special focus on the animation aspect of the long-running Paramount franchise. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" castmate Jerry O'Connell is set to host a special "salute to the franchise" that will include a look back at decades of "Star Trek" animation and a look forward to "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4.
The franchise is celebrating 50 years of animation
Meanwhile, in select cities across the US, UK, and Canada, fans can RSVP to "Star Trek: The Animated Celebration," an event screening of 4 "Lower Decks" episodes. The event also includes giveaways, free concessions, and other perks and surprises. Trek animation fans may also want to stop by the official "Star Trek" merch shop, where there will be collections curated for Star Trek Day and "Star Trek: TAS" specifically, and everyone can get 25% off with the code STARTREKDAY.
For those who can't make it to theaters, there are still ways to celebrate "Star Trek" from home: CBS is set to air the first two season 1 episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in a special back-to-back presentation, so you can show your grandma who never cut cable that endearing scene where the Enterprise crew sings to a planet to make it rain. In all seriousness, though, Star Trek Day is a great opportunity for international fans, as I know plenty of Trekkies who have been frustrated by the way Paramount+ is not accessible in their region. The Star Trek Day special will actually be available free worldwide on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, and a special website dedicated to the holiday, plus on Paramount+ and other streamers and channels in the U.S.
Here's how to get in on the fun
In addition to celebrating Trek animation, O'Connell's special will revisit memorable moments in Trek history and bid farewell to the first of the Paramount+ era Trek shows, "Star Trek: Discovery," which will end after its upcoming 5th season. The attendance information for Star Trek Day events varies depending on your location, so make sure to check out the details below so you don't miss a thing.
You can register to attend a free "Star Trek: Lower Decks" showing in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary, or London via this link beginning August 24, 2023 at 9 am PT.
You can watch the Star Trek Day special in America via Paramount+, PlutoTV, Mixable, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV, select CBS affiliates, and even on the Smithsonian website. Global fans can watch free at StarTrek.com/Day, or via YouTube, Twitch, or Facebook.
Finally, you can catch the first two episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on CBS at 8 pm ET/PT.