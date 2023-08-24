Star Trek Day Is Coming! Here Are The Details For This Year's Celebration

Meanwhile, in select cities across the US, UK, and Canada, fans can RSVP to "Star Trek: The Animated Celebration," an event screening of 4 "Lower Decks" episodes. The event also includes giveaways, free concessions, and other perks and surprises. Trek animation fans may also want to stop by the official "Star Trek" merch shop, where there will be collections curated for Star Trek Day and "Star Trek: TAS" specifically, and everyone can get 25% off with the code STARTREKDAY.

For those who can't make it to theaters, there are still ways to celebrate "Star Trek" from home: CBS is set to air the first two season 1 episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" in a special back-to-back presentation, so you can show your grandma who never cut cable that endearing scene where the Enterprise crew sings to a planet to make it rain. In all seriousness, though, Star Trek Day is a great opportunity for international fans, as I know plenty of Trekkies who have been frustrated by the way Paramount+ is not accessible in their region. The Star Trek Day special will actually be available free worldwide on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook, and a special website dedicated to the holiday, plus on Paramount+ and other streamers and channels in the U.S.