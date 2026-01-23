Oscars 2026 Best Picture Nominees, Ranked From Worst To Best

The 2025 Oscar season is finally nearing its end, as we now know which films will be competing for Hollywood's highest honor this year. On Thursday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the list of nominees for the 98th Academy Awards in a live presentation hosted by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman. There were, of course, several shocks and snubs along the way — "Wicked: For Good" was completely shut out of the event, despite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo making another push for acting honors. Kate Hudson, meanwhile, managed to bring the relatively under-buzzed "Song Sung Blue" to the table with a surprise Best Actress nomination.

When it came to the Best Picture category, however, the selections shook out more or less as pundits expected. "F1" got across the finish line probably in something of a photo finish, outpacing blockbusters like "Wicked" and "Avatar: Fire and Ash." Timothée Chalamet pulled "Marty Supreme" one step closer to greatness through sheer will. "Sinners" tore apart the record for most nominations received by a single film. And "One Battle After Another" remains the critically acclaimed elephant in the room that has a pool of top-tier artists approaching the ceremony with particular uncertainty.

As a whole, the category is too exciting this year for us not to rank our favorites. So here are the 2026 Best Picture Oscar nominees, ranked.