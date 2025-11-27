Is Chloé Zhao's Hamnet Based On A True Story?

Don't set off into the woods or head to the city for work if you haven't read or watched "Hamnet." Spoilers ahead!

Is "Hamnet" based on a true story? Truthfully, it's complicated, and the answer is "sort of, maybe!" Allow me to explain. Helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao and based on an acclaimed, best-selling novel by Maggie O'Farrell (who co-wrote the script with Zhao) — "Hamnet" tells us that the names Hamnet and Hamlet are interchangeable ... so that should give you a pretty big clue right off the bat. Though we don't learn the name of Paul Mescal's tutor and aspiring writer right away as he romances a wild young woman named Agnes (the incomparable Jessie Buckley), we ultimately discover that he's none other than William Shakespeare.

So why is this so complicated? Obviously, academics disagree on almost everything having to do with Shakespeare — I'm sure you, like me, have heard the suppositions that Shakespeare wasn't a "real" writer but a collective of people, and that's just one instance of a disagreement — but we do know that the real Shakespeare had a son named Hamnet who died when he was young in Shakespeare's country home base in Stratford-upon-Avon. Hamnet also likely had a twin sister named Judith, who appears in the film (Hamnet is played by Jacobi Jupe, while Judith is portrayed by Olivia Lynes). There are some contested details here, between the fact that Shakespeare's wife was either named Agnes or Anne Hathaway — but I have a sneaking suspicion that, when O'Farrell wrote "Hamnet," she perhaps wanted to avoid the latter due to the very real and alive actress named Anne Hathaway — and the impact that Hamnet's death had on his father's writing. Ultimately, the deal is that "Hamnet" is based on history, but takes some liberties.