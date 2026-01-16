15 Best Mystery Movies Of The 2020s (So Far)

Every movie is a mystery movie, insofar as our enjoyment of movies derives largely from our anticipation of what will happen and what we will be shown next. But there's something special about the movies that make that tension literal by exploring literal mysteries, incorporating the allure of open questions into the very pull of their storytelling.

The 2020s have been a particularly great decade for mystery cinema; writers and directors of everything from arthouse character pieces to "Sherlock Holmes"-esque whodunits to Disney-produced franchise comedies have been relying greatly on the hypnotic power of engaging the audience's curiosity and eagerness to know more. This list compiles 15 particularly wonderful mystery movies released in the 2020s so far, with "mystery movie" covering anything where an enigma is presented early on and the expectation of its potential resolution becomes a central pillar of the film's architecture. In many, if not all cases, we recommend going in with as little foreknowledge as possible.