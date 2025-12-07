A 2025 Political Thriller With A 99% Rotten Tomatoes Score Might Be The Best Movie Of The Year

The world is full of fantastic movies that too few people have seen, and more quality films disappear in the sinkhole of unsung gems every year. To save one of the very best films of the year 2025 from that pile, allow me take a moment to sing the praises of writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho's (who was also behind "Bacurau," one of the weirdest Westerns you'll ever watch) amazing thriller "The Secret Agent."

The movie is a common sight on various "best of the year" lists, as well as Brazil's choice for the 2026 Oscar for Best International Feature — not to mention the fact that it's one of the odds-on favorites to take home the statuette. While not necessarily well-known by American audiences (yet), "The Secret Agent" has already proven its worth many times over. Mendonça Filho was named Best Director at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, with star Wagner Moura ("Narcos") also winning Best Actor and the movie taking home the FIPRESCI Prize.

"The Secret Agent" has critical appreciation to match its accolades, too, with a near-perfect 99% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. In other words, there's a pretty decent chance that we're witnessing the birth of a classic here — one with a pedigree that gives it a pretty good claim to call itself the best movie of the year.