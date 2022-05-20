Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Writers Doug Mand And Dan Gregor Talk About Creating A Spiritual Successor To Who Framed Roger Rabbit [Interview]

Just like "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," there were a ton of great cameos and references throughout "Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers." Were there any in particular that were hard to get or some that you wanted in the script but didn't end up in the finished product?

Mand: [When] we were writing it[, it was] easy for us to sit there and be like, "Who do we want to see?" and just put it in. The whole time we're writing this movie, we're like, "They're never going to make this. This can't actually happen, so let's just keep writing it." To Disney's credit, to Mandeville our producer, and then to Akiva's credit, everyone really got on board with this idea of throwing the history of animation in there.

Again, one of the joys of "Roger Rabbit" is seeing Warner Brothers characters with Disney characters, and everyone really got behind that. I would say that it's the true shocker of this movie that it got made the way it did. Every character you see in that movie [is] a different negotiation and that's testament to Disney lawyers, Akiva calling in favors, our producers Todd Lieberman and Alex Young, [and] everyone really going out of their way.

So yeah, we've had tons of iterations where there were different cameos at certain points, but the shocking part is how many of them actually made it. Dan and I still don't believe this movie is real until it gets released on Disney+. We don't think that it's real yet.

Gregor: There could be a legal injunction coming soon.

Do you have a favorite cameo or reference that made it into the movie?

Gregor: I am blown away and so delighted that MC Skat Kat and Paula Abdul are in this movie. That's in the trailer, so maybe you've seen it already. But that's a deep cut childhood reference that I was always obsessed with. The balance of this movie of how arcane can the references be before people have no idea what you're talking about was always something that I think we were up against. Because the weirder it tickles the back of your brain, the more funny it is to me. But then of course, you're at a point where it's like, "That's a joke for three people." I think the fact that those two are in this movie really gives me an endless amount of joy.

I love that. That's so fun. I'm a big fan of "A Goofy Movie," so seeing Bigfoot among the Bootleg Tunes was fun. Another one of my favorites was Tigra from "Avengers: United We Stand." It makes me happy that other people remember that cartoon.

Mand: That's great. I think that honestly this joy is the experience we wanted when we were writing it. It's how we felt, the excitement. We're hoping that people feel that when they watch it. They're like, "Oh, I can't believe that's in there. Are you serious?" We feel like there's enough in there that it should speak to lots of people because we cover a large amount of space, a lot of ground in terms of the history of animation and obscure characters and famous characters.

All those characters in there, they came from our heads or [from director] Akiva Schaffer, who just has a wonderful imagination and shares the love of Roger Rabbit. Akiva is so amazing and [was] like, "I want every frame to be an absolute feast for your eyes. I want you to have to pause it and look at it." He totally embraced what was in our script and then just made it so much better by just going for it times a hundred.