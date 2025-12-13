Every Knives Out Movie Is Political – Wake Up Dead Man Doubles Down

Let me start by saying that the script for "Wake Up Dead Man" is particularly good (in my own personal opinion), in that Rian Johnson is able to capture the current political climate without being too direct or, frankly, corny. He does so, in my estimation, through two specific characters: Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude's monsignor Jefferson Wicks, played by Josh Brolin, and the man who turns out to be his illegitimate son, Cy Draven, played by Daryl McCormack. Jefferson is an odious and genuinely awful man, and one of his worst characteristics is the way that he preaches solely on a platform of hate and division.

As new reverend Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) tries to settle in at Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude, he's understandably put off by Jefferson's increasingly bizarre confessions (which pretty exclusively focus on Jefferson's made-up incidents of masturbation, which he manufactures just to freak out Jud) and the fact that Jefferson's "flock" is utterly devoted to everything he says, no matter what. In fact, there's a whole montage of times that Jefferson tailored speeches to target newcomers, and we watch same-gender couples, single parents, and COVID-conscious people flee his church (we don't hear the sermons, but the visuals are enough).

Then there's Cy, who represents toxic masculinity at its worst. Carrying around a mounted iPhone that he uses to make tragic, beefed-up YouTube videos for the manosophere, Cy tells Jud at one point that he's an aspiring right-wing politician and has tried having opinions on everything to no avail, making it clear that he believes in nothing at all. Through Cy and Jefferson, Johnson gets his point about the modern political era across quite well.