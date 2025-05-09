This Korean Crime Thriller Masterpiece Is A Must-Watch For Hulu Users

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Decision to Leave" is now streaming on Hulu, so you've got an easy decision to watch ahead of you. The 2022 South Korean film, directed by Park Chan-Wook, combines romance and mystery. Distributed stateside by Mubi, "Decision to Leave" racked up impressive streaming viewership over there. Its addition to the Hulu library will likely (and should) expand that viewership even more.

In "Decision to Leave," Busan detective Jang Hae-jun (Park Hae-il) is investigating the death of a rock climber, Ki Doo-soo (Yoo Seung-mok). The dead man's wife, Song Seo-rae (Tang Wei), has a motive; she's a Chinese immigrant and Doo-soo, an immigration officer, essentially blackmailed her into marriage. Seo-rae has scars from physical abuse too. But her husband died by tumbling down an enormous rock, so surely it must've been a suicide or an accident, right? Hae-jun keeps looking into Seo-rae, and as he does so, he wants her to be guilty less and less.

Watching the film is to observe a master at work. Park is one of Korea's most renowned filmmakers, both domestically and, ever since 2003's "Oldboy," internationally. "Decision to Leave" isn't quite a Park Chan-wook revenge film like "Oldboy" is, but both films are about twisted love and a pair of lives intertwined into destruction. There's something effortless about "Decision to Leave," even in its most technically complex moments. The movie runs over two hours, and stretches of that can be leisurely and quiet, yet that time glides past you.

The list of the greatest Park Chan-wook films is not an easy one to make, but "Decision to Leave" needs to sit near the top. The devastating ending of the movie is all about moments that stick with you forever. As you witness one such moment for Hae-jun, you realize the film will never leave you just as Seo-rae will never leave him.

Spoilers for "Decision to Leave" follow from here.