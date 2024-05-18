The 5 Best Park Chan-Wook Movies, Ranked

South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is the latest auteur making the migration to television. He previously dabbled in serialized narratives by directing all six episodes of the 2018 BBC spy thriller mini-series "The Little Drummer Girl." Adapting a John Le Carré novel, famous for their intricate plots, for his second English-language work? Park's pulled off that and more.

This year, Park co-created "The Sympathizer," a Vietnam War satire starring Robert Downey Jr. and Hoa Xuande. Adapted from Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 novel (and Pulitzer winner), Park also directed the series' first three episodes. Most recently, it's been confirmed that he's producing a TV remake of his most famous film: 2003 revenge thriller "Oldboy."

Park is one of the most internationally known filmmakers from South Korea. The country has a thriving movie industry. (Check out /Film's picks for the best South Korean film directors here.) Before Park took off as a director, he worked for a time as a film critic, telling the A.V. Club in 2009 it was a pay-the-bills sort of job (oh how I long for the days when criticism was such a stable career). While his 1990s films languish in obscurity (to the point of never officially making it stateside), Park's career exploded in the 2000s and he hasn't looked back.

To see why Park has accumulated a sterling reputation, here are the best products of his decades-long filmmaking career. Spoilers follow.