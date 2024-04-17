The Best Revenge Movie Ever Made Is Becoming A TV Series

Get ready to witness cinema's most stomach-churning twist all over again: "Oldboy" is coming to television. The 2003 Park Chan-Wook masterpiece (which was based on a manga by Garon Tsuchiya) is going to be remade as an English-language TV show, /Film has learned, and Park will be directly involved in crafting this new version.

Park is partnering with Lionsgate Television to develop a series adaptation of the impressively f***ed-up story and will produce the show along with his frequent collaborator Syd Lim. "Lionsgate Television shares my creative vision for bringing 'Oldboy' into the world of television," Park said in a press release. "I look forward to working with a studio whose brand stands for bold, original, and risk-taking storytelling." Past Lionsgate Television productions range from "Mad Men" to "Party Down" to "Yellowjackets," and given the company's wide-ranging list of past streaming and network partners, it's still too soon to tell where we'll be able to watch the new "Oldboy."

Though Park has dabbled in directing television in recent years, this project marks his first TV collaboration with Lionsgate. His other small-screen projects include the BBC One period piece "The Little Drummer Girl" and HBO's miniseries "The Sympathizer" (which only just premiered this past Sunday). It's unclear at this point whether the "Oldboy" show is planned as a limited-run series or an ongoing saga, but the story it pulls from features a ticking clock narrative in which a long-imprisoned man attempts to find and seek revenge on his captor in just five days.