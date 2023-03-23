Robert Downey Jr. May Get Vertigo In A Remake From Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight

Here's some news that just might make your head spin a little. For all those movie lovers who hold up the 1958 "Vertigo" as a stone-cold classic (and that should be most of you, for the record), you might not want to look down. Apparently, Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the original film, has started greasing the wheels for a remake. The Alfred Hitchcock movie, of course, starred the great James Stewart as a former cop forced into early retirement after a harrowing and deadly encounter on the job leaves him with a debilitating case of acrophobia — a fear of heights, for all the laypeople out there.

The report comes courtesy of Deadline, but that's really only the tip of the iceberg. Incredibly enough, this project will apparently bring on Steven Knight (of "Locke," "Peaky Blinders," and "Spencer" fame) to write the script. Oh, and the cherry on top? None other than Robert Downey Jr. is being looked at to fill the role originally played by Stewart. You got all that? It's a lot to take in, I know.

Should this come to fruition, Downey Jr.'s production company, titled Team Downey (co-founded by his wife, Susan Downey), will produce the film alongside Davis Entertainment, adding an important amount of financial muscle to get this production off the ground. As understandably skeptical as some may be about a remake of "Vertigo," it certainly seems like Paramount is serious about making this happen. Read on for all the details!