Wake Up Dead Man Is The Darkest Movie In The Trilogy, And For Good Reason

Mild spoilers follow.

The first thing that sticks out with "Wake Up Dead Man" is how heavy it feels. The first "Knives Out" centered around a cozy New England whodunnit and featured a quirky protagonist who vomits when she lies. The second "Knives Out" film takes place on a beautiful Greek island, with a villain more funny than threatening. But this third movie takes place in a creepy Gothic church, with a protagonist stuck in a spiritual crisis and a group of suspects who aren't particularly funny at all. The suspects range from sad to despicable; they'll get funny lines sometimes, but that's not enough to dispel the terrible vibes most of them give off.

There are a couple reasons for this tonal shift. The first is that "WUDM" takes clear inspiration from gothic writer Edgar Allan Poe, who wrote the first-ever detective story ("The Murders in the Rue Morgue," referenced directly in the film) and who's famous for writing tragic tales of people suffering from overwhelming guilt, obsession, despair, and so on. For director/writer Rian Johnson to truly embrace the Poe-esque vibes, he'd have to show more restraint than usual in the jokes department.

Another reason for the shift is the switch in theme. The first two "Knives Out" films are class commentaries, with the script constantly skewering its cast of rich and superficial characters. There's a lot of easy comedy to mine from out-of-touch millionaires whose proclaimed values disappear the second their wealth is threatened, and both "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" take full advantage of this. But "Wake Up Dead Man" isn't really about class, but about faith. The stakes for the main mystery are mostly spiritual, not financial, and that changes up the vibes entirely.